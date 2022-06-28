Chickasaw Co. officials do a drill in the event of active shooter at a school

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County emergency responders, law enforcement, and hospital staff are working to make sure they’re on the same page if the worst should happen.

Over 50 people, including school officials, law enforcement, and medical professionals came together to discuss what to do in the event of an active shooter at a school.

During the tabletop exercise, each agency laid out its plan.

The groups then developed strategies to bring those plans together.

Recent mass shootings are having an effect on tactics.

“A lot of times it was taught to wait on back-up until you have 3, 4, or 5 people together before you enter a school or a church or what kind of building it was. But these things are changing now. Now you have a quicker response, and that is the way we’re training, where if you have 2 people show up, that is what we do. We go in; try to eliminate the threat, and render aid,” said Sheriff James Meyers, Chickasaw County.

The drill was a joint effort of Houston and Chickasaw County Schools, Trace Regional Hospital, and Floy Dyer Nursing Home.