Chickasaw Co. Sheriff’s Office getting unplanned equipment upgrades

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is getting some unplanned equipment upgrades.

A recent lightning strike caused significant damage to security equipment in the county jail, knocking out cameras, computers, and the central control board.

Most of those systems have been repaired or replaced.

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved a new control board last week.

While inspecting the damage, the sheriff’s office found its fingerprint scanner also needed replacing.