Chickasaw County gears up for annual festival, concert series

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It will be a busy weekend in Chickasaw County with an annual festival celebrating a favorite southern dish, a free concert, and the anniversary of a major tourist attraction.

The busy weekend in Chickasaw County starts in downtown Houlka with the cornbread festival.

“A group of us got together and decided to have a cornbread festival. Because there wasn’t another cornbread festival in the area,” said new Houlka Mayor David Huffman.

He said the festival celebrates the tasty southern dish and features a competition.

“We have three categories: regular, Mexican, and specialty. The winner in each category receives a cornbread skillet. This year we have in excess of 25 vendors, rides for the kids, and bouncy houses,” said Huffman.

In the evening, Houston’s town square will be the site for the Moonlight Magnolia Concert Series.

“For Appeal starting at 6:30 and Legends of the Blues after. So, make sure you come to the square, bring a chair, and don’t forget your dancing shoes,” said Kirbi Dendy, Houston Council of the Arts.

Two major events on the same weekend take a lot of planning and hard work. But it also means there will be a lot of visitors to Chickasaw County.

“We love getting to see everybody. We love new people too. So, after you leave Houlka Cornbread Fest, please bring me some cornbread and see me on the square,” said Dendy.

This month also marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Tanglefoot Trail, the 43-mile trail running from Houston to New Albany. It is another reason to celebrate.

“It brings positive publicity here, gets people aware of our town, someone the other day said, ‘Oh, there’s a Houston Mississippi, it’s not Houston, Texas.’ So, we’re making people more aware we’re here,” said Patsy Gregory, Chickasaw Development Foundation.

Houston, Houlka, and Chickasaw County are ready to roll out the red carpet to locals and visitors, with music, good food, and hospitality this weekend.

For a schedule of activities for the Cornbread Festival and Moonlight Magnolia Concert Series, visit www.seechickasaw.com

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter