Chickasaw County hosts annual Fun Day for people with special needs

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a day of fun for everyone in Chickasaw County.

The extension service hosted its annual field day this morning.

There were games, pony rides, and cart rides at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center.

The event allows people of all ages with special needs to come out and have a “Fun Day.”

People around the county and businesses, along with volunteers make this a special event each year.

This is the 22nd year Fun Day has been held in Chickasaw County.