Chickasaw County implementing overnight curfew Saturday and Sunday nights

(PRESS RELEASE) – Chickasaw County in conjunction with City of Houston, Houlka, Okolona and Woodland will implement a curfew beginning tonight (Saturday, Jan, 24)at 10 pm thru 5 am and again Sunday night 10 pm to 5 am.

To protect the safety of all our citizens and first responders we ask that only emergency vehicles and those citizens traveling to and from work be on the roadways.

If you have any questions or concerns please call Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin at (662)542-0151.

