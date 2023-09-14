Chickasaw County inmate found dead; MBI investigates

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State investigators are looking into the death of a Chickasaw County inmate.

Sheriff James Meyers said 40-year-old Adrian Shoemaker was found inside the jail on Monday morning.

Shoemaker was in jail on drug charges.

Coroner Larry Harris said Shoemaker was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy, as required by state law.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter