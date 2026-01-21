Chickasaw County prepares for incoming winter weather

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winter Storm Fern is set to make landfall Friday night, bringing freezing rain, sleet, snow for some, and ice for others.

Across North Mississippi, Emergency Management Directors like Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director Linda Griffith are preparing for Fern and are warning people ahead of time to grab the essentials they will need to make it through the weekend.

In order to prepare, people should fill up vehicles and charge all of their electronics, have gas for their generators, cover outside exposed pipes to prevent water lines from bursting, have extra water bottles if needed, get non-perishable foods, and freeze bags of water to keep perishable food items cooler longer.

Bring in all pets and plants, check on their elderly family members and neighbors, have batteries, candles, and an alternate heat source if needed. The most important thing is to stay home.

