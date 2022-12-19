Chickasaw County Sheriff announces intention to re-run for his position

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If it seems like we just finished with election season, it may be because we did. But 2023 is another election year for Mississippi.

Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers is one of the first elected officials in our area to announce his intention to run in 2023.

He made his announcement in a Facebook post last week.

The New Year will bring Statewide and County Elections for all positions, including Sheriff, Supervisors, State House and Senate, and Governor and Lieutenant Governor among others.

Candidates for those state and county offices can begin qualifying on January 3.

The filing deadline is the end of business on February 1.

Party Primaries next year will be on August 8, and the General Election will be held on November 7.

