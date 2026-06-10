Chickasaw County sheriff details operation that busted illegal rooster fighting ring

CHICKASAW COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many cases, this one began with a tip.

“We received information of an illegal cockfight going on, sent deputies out there to check on the call, and when they pulled up, it was a large crowd, with a ring set up, a venue, with active fighting going on,” Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said.

Sheriff James Meyers says the responding deputy was able to block the only exit from the rural property.

‘There was a small percentage of people who hit the woods, we got their vehicles,” Sheriff Meyers said.

Fifty-nine people were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and illegal gambling.

Multiple agencies were also called in. The sheriff says evidence seized includes $84,000 cash, 164 fighting roosters, 14 firearms and narcotics, along with multiple vehicles and other evidence, including performance-enhancing drugs for the roosters. Thirteen trailers were also seized.

Some trailers are outfitted with small, portable AC units. These trailers were used to transport and hold the roosters at events. Sheriff Meyers says this was no fly-by-night operation.

“We recovered information from what would be a promoter, which shows this is a multi-state ring, and travels around the state, putting on these events. People say, ‘Well, they’re not hurting anyone,’ but something this size brings on more crime,” Meyers said.

The sheriff says federal agencies are also looking at the case, and that could mean enhanced, felony charges for some of the suspects.