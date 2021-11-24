Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers remembers his late boss Jimmy Simmons

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Chickasaw County’s current Sheriff remembers the long-time former sheriff who passed away. Jimmy Simmons served as Chickasaw County’s sheriff for 24 years. Current sheriff James Meyers says his former boss influenced how the department operates today. He also says Simmons always put Chickasaw County first and if not for his declining health, Simmons would still be the sheriff today.

“At heart, he loves Chickasaw county,” says Sheriff Meyers. “He loved the people of Chickasaw county. No matter what was going on, he was sheriff seven days a week. He always put the people above anything else. Everybody that works here -I’ve always tried to instill that in my employees. We work at the will and pleasure of the public.”

Simmons left office in 2015.