Chickasaw County students meet first responders and community members

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders play a vital role in our community.

Thursday, students in Chickasaw County meet those people with life-saving missions.

The annual Chickasaw Safety Day was held at the Chickasaw Agri-Center Thursday.

250 Fifth graders talked to law enforcement, firefighters, and others about their jobs.

11 different speakers gave lessons on various topics, including electric and animal safety.

The Chickasaw County Extension Service hosted the event with help from the EMA.