Concrete and steel up at Chickasaw Heritage Site

Phase One has framing up, city of Tupelo will finish the access road closer to completion

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Within the past three weeks or so, concrete has been poured, and steel is up for Phase one of the Chickasaw Heritage Center.

“Last time we had media out, all you could see was a little bit of concrete, and today you see a considerable amount of structural steel up,” said Brady Davis, CEO of the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation. Davis led a tour for Tupelo leaders. Framing is taking shape for what will be the lobby and atrium, multi-purpose room, exhibit area, gift shop, and offices.

The total cost is $60 million. $45 million has been raised so far. Davis said having the concrete and steel up will hopefully help bring in the rest.

“Our capital campaign is The Journey Home Campaign, and what we are asking is for people to join the journey. Charter membership starts at $250 and moves up, but at $250 level, you get perks. We are grateful for any amount that helps push this project across the finish line,” Davis said.

A project of this size and magnitude would not be possible without partnerships, and the city of Tupelo has been a partner since day one. The city built this rear access road for construction vehicles, and Tupelo will finish the access road to the heritage center from the trace.

“Chickasaw Nation, Department of Interior, City of Tupelo, and many others who have contributed have been very helpful,” Davis said.

“We are already getting calls about the tourism aspect of it. It will be a great economic driver and a great educational tool for our community,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

The Chickasaw Heritage Center is scheduled to open in November 2026.

For more information about the Chickasaw Heritage Center, go to chickasawheritagecenter.com

