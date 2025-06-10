Chickasaw Schools hosts D.A.R.E Camp for rising 6th Graders

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of rising sixth graders is spending the week learning some valuable life skills.

Chickasaw County Schools is hosting its first D.A.R.E. Camp in years. The students went through the D.A.R.E. course in the fifth grade and are now taking part in the D.A.R.E. Camp.

The week-long program involves a lot of fun activities, along with lessons on first aid, how to make wise choices, and what to do if you have to call 911.

Campers also learn the importance of avoiding peer pressure, whether from friends or family.

“Other students, family members, because sometimes other family members, they peer pressure you. I am one of nine kids, so I definitely know how to deal with that, how to either say no and walk away or to stay away from those things in general. If you see something going on, don’t go near it,” said School Resource Officer James Shea.

What are you supposed to do if you have to call 911?

“What is your address? What is the situation? You always have to be calm,” said D.A.R.E. Camper Samiya.

D.A.R.E. camp wraps up this Friday, June 13, with a pool party.

