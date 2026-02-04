Chickasaw Sheriff in search of two men involved in two separate cases

Chickasaw Suspect #1: Ricky Williams Jr.

Chickasaw Suspect #2: Richard Hawks

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for two men involved in separate cases.

Ricky Ray Williams Jr. is wanted for the Sale of Methamphetamine and the sale of meth enhanced with a church.

Williams is about 5’10 and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and grey hair.

He also has tattoos all over his body and face.

The second suspect, Richard Hawks, is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Hawks is 5’11 and 178 pounds. He has green eyes with red, thinning hair.

If you have any information on Williams or Hawks whereabouts, please contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

