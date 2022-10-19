Chickasaw, Union County schools receive funding for more security

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two north Mississippi schools received federal money to help boost security.

Chickasaw and Union County School Districts have both been awarded more than $495,000.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Service grants this morning.

The Districts can use the funds to help with coordination with law enforcement, security enhancements, emergency preparedness, and technology upgrades.

Seven districts in the state received this specific School Violence Prevention Program grant but Union and Chickasaw were the only two in our viewing area.

