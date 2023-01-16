Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened.

Investigators are calling it a death investigation.

Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died.

Investigators have not released the name of the child or many details surrounding the death.

They are asking for help from anyone who may have information. You can contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-8177.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter