Red Hills Festival brings Louisville community together

It's a spring tradition in the town of Louisville: the annual Red Hills Festival. The festival not only showcases the downtown area but renews a sense of unity for the people who live there.

The sounds of music drifted down Louisville’s Main Street today during their Red Hills Festival.

The annual event boasts a variety of entertainment with a car show, vendors, a 5K, and more.

Executive Director of Louisville Main Street Amy Hillyer said this festival has a positive impact on the city in multiple ways.

“It was on South Columbus and my first year we moved it back to Main Street because I feel like Main Street is so important to the community and we wanted our Main Street merchants to benefit from the Red Hills festival so now they have almost like a Christmas Eve day for the Red Hills festival so it’s great for our economy, it’s great for our community and it is just a weekend everybody looks forward to each year,” Hillyer said.

The festival has vendors traveling from across the region to participate.

Rosemary Wilson of Wilson’s Boxed Up is from Jackson and has been a vendor at the festival for years. She said there’s something special about the festival that keeps them coming back.

“We love the atmosphere we love the environment, we love the friends it’s like a family affair for us, we just love it. And, like I said, we have repeat customers so I guess they like us too,” Wilson said.

Joe Cowart is one of the coordinators of the car show. He said the festival allows the town to shine and brings the community together.

“What it does for us is it allows us to showcase our town. It gives us a fantastic viewpoint, you get picturesque views, harkens back to some nostalgia so you get a lot of people in town that don’t normally come to town, people from the surrounding communities. It kind of helps bring everyone together,” Cowart said.

This year was the 43rd year of the Red Hills Festival.

