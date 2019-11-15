Child hospitalized with life threatening injuries after alleged abuse

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is being held without bond accused of child abuse.

Joshua Oakley, 29, is charged with Felony Child Abuse after investigators say staff at the North Mississippi Medical Center called police to report the possible abuse.

Early Wednesday morning a 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say those injuries were not an accident.

Police say Oakley was dating the child’s mother and babysitting the young boy.

Oakley was booked into jail on Wednesday.

Friday he made his initial court appearance where bond was denied.