JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus resident now faces child sex crime charges.

Jamie Tracey, 25, is charged with two counts of Child Exploitation for Possession of Child Pornography.

The Attorney General’s Cybercrime investigators, along with Lowndes County deputies made the arrest.

Law enforcement say suspicious online activity led to the investigation.

Tracey faces up to 80 years in prison and $1 million in fines, if convicted.