Children and residents hold National Child Abuse Prevention parade

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of the smallest children in Clay County take to the park to raise awareness about a big problem.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

And elementary students and their teachers took part in a parade around Sally Kate Winters Park in West Point to focus attention on the issue.

The kids carried signs with messages like “Stand up to Child Abuse”, and they also carried blue pinwheels, which have become a symbol of child abuse awareness.

Over 200 children joined in the parade.