Children experience being a veterinarian at MSU open house

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The MSU College of Veterinary Medicine held their open house this Saturday allowing school groups and families to tour their facilities.

The open house allows them to meet animals, and learn about different aspects of veterinary medicine.

Marketing and Events Director Claire Wilson says the college hopes to inspire younger children to become vets.

“We’re really just hoping to inspire the next generation of veterinarians. Most of my veterinary students will tell you that they’ve known from since they were a little kid that they wanted to be a veterinarian so we are hoping to incite that early on,” Wilson said.

But the open house is not only educational for children but also the vet students.

“This event is almost entirely student-led, I simply help them facilitate the event so there are some growing pains year to year but it’s really rewarding to watch our students kind of figure out how they are going to do these events because when they go out into the world and become veterinarians, they’re going to be inspiring the next generations as well when kids come into their office and follow them around and want to give puppies vaccines all day. This is just a nice learning experience for that,” Wilson said.

Connor Cortez is a vet student at MSU and this is her second year participating in the open house.

She says she loves being a part of teaching the kids.

“I just love that it is a teaching opportunity. Kids sometimes this is the first time they have seen a snake, sometimes it’s the first time they ever see a tortoise, see a goat, a sheep, and they get that hands-on experience, and that may be the only experience they have for a long time so it can make a positive impact and just knowing all about the animals history and again an educational purpose,” Cortez said.

MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine was founded in 1974.

