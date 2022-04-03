Children in the community get the chance to Touch a truck in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Suddeth Elementary hosted Touch a Truck this weekend.

Children got the opportunity to touch the trucks and get in most of them.

The coordinator of the event Jamey Bachman says that having this event could spark inspiration for children in the future and it might be their dream job.

“They get to meet the people that are driving them and operating them and they get to talk about what it’s like so you’re really providing children with the opportunity to learn about vehicles in the community but also maybe looking for future occupations that they might not have thought of and they might see themselves as the person that drives that concrete mixer one day,” said Bachman.

There were over 35 trucks that were parked in the parking lot to be a part of the festivities