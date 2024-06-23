Children visit with law enforcement at ‘Kids-N-Cops’ event

The event was organized by the Saltillo Police Department and featured police cars from neighboring towns, along with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Children had a chance to sit in a police car, try on firefighters’ turnout gear, and visit with police officers.

It was all part of the annual “Kids N Cops” program at Saltillo City Park.

Several motorcycles from the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motor Unit were also at the event, along with first responders from the Saltillo Fire Department.

School supplies were available, along with free food from McDonald’s.

Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham says the event is a great way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

It’s just a good place where they can come interact with law enforcement, look at vehicles, look at cars, just have a positive experience with all our police officers,” Grantham said. “It is where you can bring your family, your kids, we have inflatables, food, so many options, just a good kid-friendly place and atmosphere here.”

Mayor Grantham says he is thankful for the support from local businesses and the community, not just for Kids And Cops, but throughout the entire year.

