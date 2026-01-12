Chilly Monday, Rain Chances Return Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cold & dry start to the week for Monday! Our best chance of rain during the work week looks to be on Wednesday.

TODAY: After a cold morning, conditions look to remain cool and calm for the rest of the day. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon as highs reach the low 50s!

TONIGHT: Very chilly temperatures once again tonight as lows will drop into the upper 20s. With calm winds in the forecast, frost is expected to take place again for your Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Our high pressure that has been cooling us down will shift to the southwest by Tuesday, bringing in warmer temperatures with highs reaching close to 60. A cold front will push through the area on Wednesday bringing in the opportunity of light showers during the mid morning and afternoon hours.