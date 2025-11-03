Chilly Morning, Cool Afternoon Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This morning was down right cold as we had widespread temps at or below freezing! We start off cool on Monday before a warming trend brings temperatures above average throughout the work week.

TODAY: After a chilly start, look for temperatures to rise up into the mid 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will stay with us as lows drop down into the low 40’s to upper 30s. Not quite as cold as this morning but still chilly!

TOMORROW: Sunshine will stay as high pressure stays put in the Southeast. Highs will also begin to increase, reaching into to the low 70s in the afternoon which is seasonable for early November!