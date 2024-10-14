Chilly mornings ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold front passed us early Monday, ushering in the cooler temperatures that some of us have been waiting for! High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this week with overnight lows cooling down into the 30s and 40s. Get those jackets out!

TONIGHT: We will remain clear and calm throughout the night as temperatures quickly drop into the upper 40s. It will definitely feel like fall waking up tomorrow morning!

TOMORROW: We’ll start off the day cool, but temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 70s by the afternoon with loads of sunshine. It could be a bit breezy tomorrow with northerly winds between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Great weather to spend outdoors and enjoy the fall air!

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the work week will be below average with Wednesday looking to be the coolest day as highs reach the mid 60s and overnight lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. By the weekend, temperatures will gradually begin to rise to our seasonal averages in the upper 70s and low 80s.