Chilly mornings return, gradual warming for Easter weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures may dip into the 30s the next few mornings. Heading into Easter weekend, temperatures will be climbing!

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine through the day, filtered with some afternoon and early evening clouds. Highs should reach the middle 60s – cooler than previous days!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: High pressure building across Missouri and Arkansas will send some chillier our way! Lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s as the sky clears.

THU/FRI: Mornings stay cool, but afternoon gets increasingly mild. We’ll stay in the 60s Thursday, but Friday brings back the 70s w/plentiful sunshine.

EASTER WEEKEND: The warming trend continues! We don’t expect any rain either, so outdoor Easter Egg hunts are a go! Highs both days will be pushing 80 degrees.