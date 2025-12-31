Chilly New Year’s Eve Before We Warm Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After today, high temperatures will be in the 60’s. The New Year’s Holiday will bring more dry weather before rain chances return on Friday.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning will lead to warmer afternoon temperatures, with highs in the 50’s. Wind around 5-10 mph will keep us feeling somewhat chilly, though. Mostly sunny skies will continue today.

NEW YEAR’S: Tonight, we’ll be dropping back down into the 30’s. By midnight, most of us will be at or below freezing. Make sure to bundle up if you will be out late for the holiday! Thursday morning will be chilly, but we’ll warm into the 60’s by Thursday afternoon. Some clouds will build in late Thursday, but no rain is expected.

FRIDAY: A few showers are possible on Friday morning, followed by more rain and storms Friday afternoon. Rain will continue into the overnight hours, with most of the showers clearing by Saturday afternoon.