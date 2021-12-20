Chilly start to Christmas week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chilly air continues for the next few days before much warmer air arrives by Christmas Eve.

MONDAY: Clouds thicken up through the day today, holding temperatures to near 50 degrees for afternoon highs.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers are likely to move through in the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will drop off into the upper 30s, and no winter weather issues are expected.

TUESDAY: Much of the day will stay cloudy, but the rain will have exited by daybreak. Because clouds will linger, afternoon highs may not get out of the 40s.

WED/THU: Much brighter sky conditions are in store with climbing temperatures as well. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday but will moderate into the middle 60s Thursday.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Much, much warmer air is set to move in to close out the week. Highs will soar into the middle 70s ahead of a cold front, but no major rain or storms are expected.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Temperatures will start out near 60 degrees in the morning just ahead of a cold front. A shower or two is possible in the morning hours along the front, but most places stay dry. Highs will top out in the middle 60s by afternoon – still mild!