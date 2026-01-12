Chilly Temperatures Are Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Things are staying quiet for the beginning of the week. Temperatures are going to be quite chilly, though.

MONDAY: Widespread frost is expected Monday morning, with temperatures in the 20’s to start the day. Be sure to get outside and crank the car a few minutes early! It’ll be a mostly sunny day, which will allow our temperatures to climb into the lower-50’s by the afternoon.

TUESDAY: This will be the warmest day of the week, but it’s still going to be chilly for most of the day. Temperatures will be in the 40’s in the morning, with afternoon highs in the upper-50’s. It’ll be another mostly sunny day.

WEDNESDAY: Rain looks to return to our area on Wednesday, with a few light showers expected around lunchtime. High temperatures will be in the mid-50’s, with overnight lows dropping back down into the 20’s.