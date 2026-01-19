Chilly Temperatures are Sticking Around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you’re craving warmer weather, you won’t find it in NE Mississippi this week. Temperatures are going to remain below average for the next several days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night for our area, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20’s overnight. Clear and calm conditions will allow frost to form overnight, lasting through tomorrow morning.

MONDAY: Monday will be very similar to Sunday, with highs in the upper-40’s and sunny conditions. It’ll be breezy at times, though, with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

MID-WEEK: Tuesday will again bring sunny conditions with highs in the upper-40’s. Highs will increase slightly for Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon temperatures in the low-50’s. Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday, with rain chances lasting through the weekend.