Chilly week ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an active weather weekend, you’ll need to trade in the rain jacket for a winter coat! The week starts off sunny and cold, but the chance for rain/a wintry mix will return with even cooler air by late Tuesday night.

TODAY: Sunshine and chilly conditions will be the main story to start off the week. Winds out of the northeast will bring in cooler, dry air. The high temperature will reach into the upper 40s, and this is just the beginning to a below-average week ahead!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will dip below freezing tonight, so frost is expected overnight. Be prepared to scrape off your car windshield waking up on Tuesday morning.

MID-WEEK: Tuesday will be one of our warmer days this week, with a high in the mid-50s. Clouds will build in, as a low pressure system pushes into our area around midnight. Rain and a wintry mix are expected overnight and into the mid-morning hours of Wednesday. Strong wind gusts will bring dangerous wind chills, especially early Thursday morning. The low temperature will drop into the 20 overnight, but it will feel much colder, with wind chills in the single digits!