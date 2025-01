Choctaw Co. community celebrates MLK Day with march

CHOCTAW COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – People in Choctaw County put on their walking shoes to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The community walked from downtown Ackerman to the courthouse.

After their walk, attendees listened to former Choctaw County School Superintendent, Dr. Thompson delivered a speech.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.