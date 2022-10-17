Choctaw Co. deputies receive new information as investigation continues

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information tonight about a shooting in Choctaw County, as deputies continue to search for a suspect.

Investigators want to talk to Tyler McDowell of Starkville.

They believe he shot the 26-year-old victim at Weir Apartments on Front Street on Sunday night.

The man that was shot went to Choctaw Medical Center and was later flown to a Jackson hospital.

Sheriff Brandon Busby says there was an argument in the parking lot of the complex before the gunfire started.

If you know where McDowell is tonight call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter