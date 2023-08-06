Choctaw County Democratic Party Executive Committee sponsors rally to hear from candidates

Primary elections are quickly approaching

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Primary elections are quickly approaching, and the Choctaw County Democratic Party held a rally to make people aware of the candidates and motivate them to vote this election season.

Hearing the candidates’ stances was one thing, but the chair of the county party, Dr. Nola Bryant, wants that interest to translate into action.

“We have a lot of local and state officials that are coming by today to introduce themselves and represent their platform,” Bryant said. “They can let the people of Choctaw County get an opportunity to ask questions and to see them and ask for votes before the primaries.”

Although the rally was organized by county Democrats, they welcomed people of every party to attend or speak about their platform.

“We want to encourage everyone to go out and vote. do not stay home in a primary,” Bryant said. “That is the beginning. so take the step there and then as we go forward, we will focus then on November.”

Primary elections are an important stepping stone to the general election, but turnout is often low.

Bryant hopes that after today’s rally, voters have the information they need to make an informed decision.

“We are hoping that in what we are doing, we will stress the importance of why we need to vote and why voting is important,” Byrant said. “We are hoping that we can spark some interest and motivation and inspire young people as well as older citizens to not take it lightly.”

They also passed out back-to-school gift bags for students at the rally.