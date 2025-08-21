Choctaw County DHS Office to Temporarily Close for Maintenance

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (MDHS PRESS RELEASE) – According to the MDHS Press Release, Effective August 19, 2025, the Choctaw County Human Services Office will be closed by Choctaw County officials for maintenance.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is making every effort to ensure clients in Choctaw County continue to be served. During this time, MDHS staff will relocate to the Webster County Office at 53 Government Avenue, Eupora, MS 39744 to continue assisting clients with their cases.

For the most efficient customer support, Clients are encouraged to submit documents via email at dfo.choctawcounty@mdhs.ms.gov (mailto:dfo.choctawcounty@mdhs.ms.gov ) or on the MDHS website via the document upload feature at ea-upload.mdhs.ms.gov.

“We understand this temporary relocation may cause some inconvenience, but our top priority is to ensure that our clients continue to receive assistance during this maintenance period,” said Shenetta Drone, Deputy Executive Director for Economic Programs. “We appreciate the community’s patience and support as we work with the Choctaw County Board of Supervisors to improve our facilities and services.”

Clients are encouraged to create an account on the Common Web Portal to access up-to-date information and messages regarding their case. When creating an account, our clients should use their name exactly as it appears on their EBT card to ensure continuity.

The Choctaw County Office will reopen after the maintenance is complete. Please follow MDHS on social media and check our website for the latest updates on this temporary office closure.

