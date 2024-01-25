Choctaw County Library hosts art show spotlighting student talent

"Of course we know that art and literature really go hand in hand."

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Choctaw County Library’s Friends of the Library organization is showcasing the artistic talents of area students.

Deanie Graves with Friends of the Library said a similar event featuring adult arts was a fan favorite.

“We were just blown away with all the talent. Hundreds of people came to the exhibit, so we know there’s an interest here for art and for culture. So we decided to showcase our youth,” said Graves.

This exhibit promises to be a feast for the senses.

Besides visual and ceramic art pieces from students in the Choctaw County School District and French Camp Academy, the culinary department from the Choctaw Career Center will showcase its artistic talents as well.

“We’ll have culinary arts displayed tonight. And that will involve having our culinary arts students – an excellent program. They will be here, and they have prepared a menu. They will serve and interact with the public,” said Graves.

Students also lent an ear to their musical talents as well.

“We’ll have some students in a music program for guitarists. They will be playing solo. That program is also gonna be expanding next year,” said Graves.

Christian Chandler is the Director of the Choctaw County Library System.

She said the library was the perfect place for this community-wide event.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the wonderful things that these kids are doing in a place where many people wouldn’t normally see it. Not everybody goes to their concerts when they have concerts. Not everybody gets to go into the schools to see what the kids are doing. So it’s an exciting opportunity to bring that out of the schools and share it with the community,” said Chandler.

“Choctaw County is really doing some fantastic things,” said Graves.

The art show is on January 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X