Choctaw County residents begin clean-up after last night’s storm

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Choctaw County wasted no time today to begin clean-up from last night’s possible twister that swept through the area.

This here is clean up from some of the homes on Hester Road involving neighbors, friends of residents, and professional crews.

One resident, Robert Burdine, suffered severe roof damage to his home and sheds along with broken windows, broken powerlines, and lots of debris in his yard.

Burdine wasn’t home when the storm hit but he was worried when he got the call that his home was caught in the crosshairs.

However, today, he is grateful to have a supportive community willing to clean up the mess that was left behind.

“It was a real shock but again you can smile when you got your neighbors helping you and willing to volunteer. I got a good friend who’s an electrician and I called and let him know -I said the line was completely down. We got electricity and the water is on so, we’re going to be in good shape,” said Burdine.

Burdine said he should be okay to stay at his house.

