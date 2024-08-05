Choctaw County unveils new football stadium

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Choctaw County held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its brand new football stadium on Monday.

The $13 million facility has been under construction for the past six years and was finally completed this summer.

“I don’t think anybody could have ever dreamed that it would have been something this nice,” head coach Dillon Mitchell said. “It’s something that our kids have just truly treasured and that they will treasure for years to come.”

The Chargers will play their first game at the new stadium when they host New Hope on Sept. 5.