Choctaw Lake hosts annual fishing rodeo

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of families kicked off their weekend by pulling out their fishing poles and heading to Choctaw Lake for the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo.

The Free event just outside of Ackerman gives kids the opportunity to experience the great outdoors.

For some, it’s their first time baiting a hook and casting a line- and the best part, each child gets to take home the fish they catch.

Organizers said they look forward to this event every year.

