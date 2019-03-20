Choctaw Tribal Police investigating bank robbery, bomb threats

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bank robbery, a school lock down and bomb threats. Choctaw Tribal Police had their hands full Tuesday.

The Trustmark Bank branch, located at the Choctaw Town Center, was robbed Tuesday morning.

Nearby tribal schools were locked down.

Around the same time, bomb threats were called in to two tribal elementary schools.

Both schools were immediately evacuated, and students were bused to a secondary location, where parents were allowed to pick up their children.

Tribal police haven’t said if the bomb threats and the bank robbery are connected.

The robbery suspect and an accomplice are in custody.

Police searched and cleared all the schools involved.