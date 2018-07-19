Wind from a helicopter landing at Fort Hunter Liggett in California Wednesday night caused a tent to collapse, injuring at least a dozen people, authorities say.

“Accident on post but no reported fatalities,” the base’s Facebook page reports in describing the situaiton.

The Greenfield, California fire department tells CBS Monterey, California affiliate KION-TV at least 12 people were in need of immediate medical attention. Several engines were initially called for assistance, but were later canceled, the station says.