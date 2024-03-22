Chris Jans discusses message to his team after NCAA Tournament loss

Mississippi State men’s basketball’s second season with Chris Jans at the helm has come to an end. The Bulldogs lost in the round of 64 against Michigan State 69-51.

The loss marks the end of the collegiate careers of Tolu Smith and DJ Jeffries who have been with Chris Jans every step of the way.

Disappointment filled the locker room after the game but Jans’ message to the team was one of gratitude as he reflected on how far the team has come since he took over in Starkville.

“The guys that have been here since we arrived as a staff I just thanked them for believing in us and having some blind faith in us when they didn’t have to,” Jans said. “There were people pulling them in all sorts of directions and sure, some of it was they loved the university and they were there for a number of different reasons and we tried to sell them a vision as a staff here at Mississippi State and I talked about that with them. As a group, I’m going to appreciate them forever.”