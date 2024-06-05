Chris Jans explains how recent success has helped Mississippi State on recruiting trail

Mississippi State men’s basketball has added some impressive pieces from the transfer portal. Florida’s Riley Kugel, Georgia’s RJ Melendez, Kanye Clary from Penn State and Claudell Harris from Boston College all averaged at least nine points per game last season before committing to the Bulldogs.

Chris Jans led Mississippi State to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, something the program hasn’t done since 2008-09. With Cam Matthews and Josh Hubbard as the headline returners, MSU is in a great position to make a deep NCAA Tournament run next year.

During his Wednesday press conference, Jans explained how the recent success has helped him acquire talent from the transfer portal. WATCH: