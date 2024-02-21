Chris Jans relying on experience in rivalry game

Mississippi State men’s basketball and Ole Miss are set to square off for the second time this season tomorrow night.

State bragging rights are on the line but there are also massive NCAA tournament implications. Only two weeks remain in the season, and Mississippi State is currently projected to be a 10 seed in the tournament.

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans is not concerned about the moment being too big for his players.

“We’ve got a veteran group and mature guys that have handled situations all year long,” Jans said. “I’m thinking it’ll be the same this week. They understand what’s at stake, there is a lot at stake in the big picture. Not just because it’s a rivalry game but because there are six games left in the season and time is running out and every game matters.”