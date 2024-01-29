Chris Jones, Willie Gay heading back to the Super Bowl with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, winning the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl four out of the last five seasons.

The win means two Mississippi State Bulldogs will be playing in the biggest game again. Former MSU and Houston defensive tackle Chris Jones will play in his fourth Super Bowl, meanwhile, it’ll be the third for former MSU and Starkville linebacker Willie Gay.

Gay did not play in the AFC Championship on Sunday due to a neck injury.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at 5;30 p.m. Feb. 11 on WCBI.