Chris Lemonis talks Mississippi State baseball’s portal additions

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Fall baseball is underway at Dudy Noble Field. Mississippi State is just four months removed from its NCAA Tournament appearance but the Bulldogs’ roster will look fairly different in 2025.

Mississippi State had 11 players taken in the 2024 MLB Draft — including three starting pitchers and three players from its starting lineup.

Head coach Chris Lemonis brought in transfers during the offseason including a pair of pitchers in Indiana State’s Jacob Pruitt and Virginia’s Chase Hungate. Both players have NCAA Tournament experience.

“There’s a real maturity with those guys, like Chase who has been at it for so long,” Lemonis said. “Our transfer portal guys are really talented, but you’re getting a mature demeanor.”