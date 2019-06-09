Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage

Senators hope to force vote on arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Senators have been introducing legislation aimed at blocking the sale of weapons to the kingdom, in opposition of the Trump administration’s Saudi policy
46M ago
Jimmy Carter teaches first Sunday school class since hip surgery
He told people gathered at the Maranatha Baptist Church that he and his wife have nursing care at home and are doing fine
1H ago
Amy Klobuchar says Trump treats farmers like “poker chips”
The Minnesota Democrat criticized the president for his threats to impose tariffs on Mexican goods
4H ago
Blunt urges Congress to approve funds for migrant children shelters
Citing a lack of funds, the agency which cares for migrant children in U.S. custody recently moved to end legal, educational and recreational activities.
5H ago
Mexican ambassador won’t say whether Mexico agreed to agriculture deal
President Trump has claimed that Mexico agreed to buy “large quantities” of American agricultural products as part of an agreement to curb migration
7H ago