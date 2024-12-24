Christmas Holiday Travel Period underway for MHP

MHP holiday travel period underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas Holiday Travel Period is underway in Mississippi.

It started yesterday and will continue through midnight Thursday.

State troopers are on highways and interstates looking for traffic violations, focusing on reducing speeding.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 144 crashes and made 78 DUI arrests last year during the holiday travel period.

There was also one fatal crash.

Troopers remind all drivers to stay vigilant and alert behind the wheel and never drink and drive.