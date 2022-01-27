Church family in Starkville helping build Habitat for Humanity house

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A church family is helping a Starkville family get into a new home.

Ground was broken today on the latest Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity build.

The house on Azalea Lane will be the new home for Latella HArris and her son.

Work is already starting, but the construction crew will get some reinforcements in February when 4 groups of students will spend their Spring Breaks helping out.

This Spring’s build will be known as the First Presbyterian Church Apostles House.

“We’re extremely excited to be honored with the dedication of this house being named in honor of our church family, but the truth is we give all the honor to the Lord and to a community that responds to His Grace,” said Pastor Martin Lifer, First Presbyterian Church.

The house should take 3 to 4 months to finish.